Robber sentenced to prison
A man convicted of robbing a Gloversville tailor last fall was sentenced recently in Fulton County Court to one to three years in state prison. Jeremy G. Sweet, 37, of Fourth Avenue, Gloversville, was sentenced by County Court Judge Louise Sira on March 24 to the prison time, as part of a plea arrangement.
