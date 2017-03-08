Report: Body in suitcase sparks fraud...

Report: Body in suitcase sparks fraud investigation in Johnstown

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Police are trying to determine if the body of an elderly man dumped in a suitcase in Arkansas is connected to an identity fraud case in Johnstown, according to numerous news reports. Investigators descended on 329 N. Perry St., on Wednesday, NewsChannel 13 reported, adding that police were drawn to the home after the body of a man who lived there was found in a field in Prairie County, Ark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nathan Brooks Tue YouWantThis 2
How about them lathers brothers... Mar 1 Me4You 3
Still Waiting For Trump Plan To Destroy Isis!!!... Feb 28 Liar 2
Another Jail Lawsuit Feb 25 BadPoPo 1
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Feb 23 SUCK IT SADIE 7
Grace R Andrews Boel Feb 22 Mad Dog1975 2
Important.. Feb 19 Mad Dog1975 4
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,394 • Total comments across all topics: 279,420,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC