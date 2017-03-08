Report: Body in suitcase sparks fraud investigation in Johnstown

Police are trying to determine if the body of an elderly man dumped in a suitcase in Arkansas is connected to an identity fraud case in Johnstown, according to numerous news reports. Investigators descended on 329 N. Perry St., on Wednesday, NewsChannel 13 reported, adding that police were drawn to the home after the body of a man who lived there was found in a field in Prairie County, Ark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.