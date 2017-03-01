Psychic fair draws scores of attendees
The fair, which ran from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Perthshire on Route 30, had some 280 people signed up by early afternoon for psychic consults, whether it be people who've lost a loved one, are suffering personal pain of other types, healing, or just wanted some guidance. Those who provide services such as Reiki healings, mediumship and tarot cards had no lack of clients Saturday.
