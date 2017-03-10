Police: Pair lived with elderly man w...

Police: Pair lived with elderly man whose body they dumped in a suitcase in Arkansas

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: WTEN-TV Albany

Police say Stivers, Colvin, and the dead elderly man they're accused of putting in a suitcase and dumping in Arkansas were all living together on the 2nd floor of the home located on North Perry Street. "The one woman who was arrested used to live in the same building as him in Gloversville that's how she knew him," Johnstown Police Detective Jim Rodecker said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTEN-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nathan Brooks Mar 7 YouWantThis 2
How about them lathers brothers... Mar 1 Me4You 3
Still Waiting For Trump Plan To Destroy Isis!!!... Feb 28 Liar 2
Another Jail Lawsuit Feb 25 BadPoPo 1
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Feb 23 SUCK IT SADIE 7
Grace R Andrews Boel Feb 22 Mad Dog1975 2
Important.. Feb 19 Mad Dog1975 4
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Fulton County was issued at March 12 at 7:16PM EDT

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Pope Francis
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,814 • Total comments across all topics: 279,508,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC