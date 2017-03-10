Police: Pair lived with elderly man whose body they dumped in a suitcase in Arkansas

Police say Stivers, Colvin, and the dead elderly man they're accused of putting in a suitcase and dumping in Arkansas were all living together on the 2nd floor of the home located on North Perry Street. "The one woman who was arrested used to live in the same building as him in Gloversville that's how she knew him," Johnstown Police Detective Jim Rodecker said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTEN-TV Albany.