Police: Pair lived with elderly man whose body they dumped in a suitcase in Arkansas
Police say Stivers, Colvin, and the dead elderly man they're accused of putting in a suitcase and dumping in Arkansas were all living together on the 2nd floor of the home located on North Perry Street. "The one woman who was arrested used to live in the same building as him in Gloversville that's how she knew him," Johnstown Police Detective Jim Rodecker said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTEN-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar 7
|YouWantThis
|2
|How about them lathers brothers...
|Mar 1
|Me4You
|3
|Still Waiting For Trump Plan To Destroy Isis!!!...
|Feb 28
|Liar
|2
|Another Jail Lawsuit
|Feb 25
|BadPoPo
|1
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Feb 23
|SUCK IT SADIE
|7
|Grace R Andrews Boel
|Feb 22
|Mad Dog1975
|2
|Important..
|Feb 19
|Mad Dog1975
|4
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC