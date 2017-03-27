Organizer: No Gloversville Railfest this year
After 12 prior events, Railfest will not take place this year due to an inability to secure a ride vendor and a lack of volunteers. The event has been a staple in the city since 2005, and is held at the Trail Station Park with additional events in the Transit Department parking lot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Caroga Codes Enforcer (Apr '16)
|Mar 28
|Bob
|5
|Rob Whitman
|Mar 27
|Heshus
|3
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Mar 27
|Really
|8
|Duane Sprague (surveyor)
|Mar 22
|Pat rohan
|1
|Murder? (Apr '11)
|Mar 19
|Amyb
|3
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar 7
|YouWantThis
|2
|How about them lathers brothers...
|Mar 1
|Me4You
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC