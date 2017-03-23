NY Court Hears 'Personhood' Case for Caged Chimps
Should chimps have legal rights? A case debating the "personhood" of two captive male chimpanzees recently had its day in court, at the New York County Supreme Court's Appellate Division in the First Judicial Department. On March 17, judges heard arguments from Steven Wise, president of the Nonhuman Rights Project and the case's lead attorney, about recognizing the chimps - who are both residents of New York State - as legal persons.
