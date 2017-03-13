NY court asked to determine if chimp ...

NY court asked to determine if chimp is legally...

Should a chimpanzee be treated as a person with legal rights? That's what attorney Steven Wise will try to persuade a state appeals court in Manhattan on Thursday.

