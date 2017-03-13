Mohawk Valley communities explore ways to make themselves more
Fulton County officials are eyeing improvements for downtown Johnstown and Gloversville as part of long-term economic development plans for the area. Both cities' downtowns were identified in a survey of about 90 residents, elected officials and local business owners as key places to improve in the county's quest to attract younger people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar 7
|YouWantThis
|2
|How about them lathers brothers...
|Mar 1
|Me4You
|3
|Still Waiting For Trump Plan To Destroy Isis!!!...
|Feb 28
|Liar
|2
|Another Jail Lawsuit
|Feb 25
|BadPoPo
|1
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Feb 23
|SUCK IT SADIE
|7
|Grace R Andrews Boel
|Feb 22
|Mad Dog1975
|2
|Important..
|Feb 19
|Mad Dog1975
|4
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC