Meeting tonight on Gloversville school budget
The proposed Gloversville Enlarged School District will present its instructional budget for the 2017-18 school year during tonight's meeting of the board of education. According to the budget presentation on the district's website, the proposed instructional side of the budget is $29.9 million - an increase from the 2016-17 budget of $29.6 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rob Whitman
|12 hr
|Heshus
|3
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|12 hr
|Really
|8
|Duane Sprague (surveyor)
|Mar 22
|Pat rohan
|1
|Murder? (Apr '11)
|Mar 19
|Amyb
|3
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar 7
|YouWantThis
|2
|How about them lathers brothers...
|Mar 1
|Me4You
|3
|Still Waiting For Trump Plan To Destroy Isis!!!...
|Feb 28
|Liar
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC