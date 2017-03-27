Meeting tonight on Gloversville schoo...

Meeting tonight on Gloversville school budget

Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

The proposed Gloversville Enlarged School District will present its instructional budget for the 2017-18 school year during tonight's meeting of the board of education. According to the budget presentation on the district's website, the proposed instructional side of the budget is $29.9 million - an increase from the 2016-17 budget of $29.6 million.

Gloversville, NY

