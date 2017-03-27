Man accused of breaking into store

A Gloversville man accused of holding up a convenience store and breaking into a liquor store was arrested Wednesday by city police on several felonies and a misdemeanor. Police said Robert B. Adair, 32, of 126 Fremont St., Apartment 2, was charged by city police at 4:55 a.m. with felony counts of third-degree robbery and fourth-degree grand larceny.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.