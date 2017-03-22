Lion's Club craft fair planned for April
The Galway Lioness Club Of Lions District 20-Y2 will host its seventh annual craft fair April 1, from The fair, which has free admission, will feature crafters with a variety of items for sale. A few spaces are left for crafters.
