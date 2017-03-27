Learn the art of pressed flowers

The Broadalbin Library, 25 N. Main St., will be hold a workshop in the art of pressed flowers on April 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Using dried and pressed flowers, participants will create a wall hanging or notecards using flowers and other materials that will be provided by the instructor, Judy Frederick.

