Johnstown considers smoke-free park idea
Officials may consider making city properties like parks tobacco-free after hearing a representative of Catholic Charities of Fulton and Montgomery Counties address the Common Council Monday night at City Hall. Tricia Terleckey, community engagement coordinator for Catholic Charities of Fulton and Montgomery Counties, gave a presentation on the Advancing Tobacco-Free Communities grant.
