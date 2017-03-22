Gloversville man nabbed for stealing chainsaws
A 39-year-old Gloversville man allegedly stole several chainsaws and hand tools during a string of larcenies at an Ace Hardware in the Village of Palatine Bridge, according to police reports. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested Michael Bonfey, of 39 West St., Gloversville, and charged him Monday evening with two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, felonies, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Duane Sprague (surveyor)
|4 hr
|Pat rohan
|1
|Murder? (Apr '11)
|Mar 19
|Amyb
|3
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar 7
|YouWantThis
|2
|How about them lathers brothers...
|Mar 1
|Me4You
|3
|Still Waiting For Trump Plan To Destroy Isis!!!...
|Feb 28
|Liar
|2
|Another Jail Lawsuit
|Feb 25
|BadPoPo
|1
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Feb 23
|SUCK IT SADIE
|7
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC