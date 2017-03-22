Gloversville man nabbed for stealing ...

Gloversville man nabbed for stealing chainsaws

A 39-year-old Gloversville man allegedly stole several chainsaws and hand tools during a string of larcenies at an Ace Hardware in the Village of Palatine Bridge, according to police reports. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested Michael Bonfey, of 39 West St., Gloversville, and charged him Monday evening with two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, felonies, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

