Gloversville man accused of distributing child porn
Mark Demers, 44, was arrested as a result of a search warrant Thursday used by the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce and the FBI in the man's Gloversville home. Demers was suspected of possessing and distributing images of underage females to undercover investigators earlier this month.
Read more at Albany Times Union.
