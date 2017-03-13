Gloversville begins school makeover

Gloversville begins school makeover

The Gloversville Enlarged School District is beginning its first steps toward implementing its planned reconfiguration of the elementary school buildings. Superintendent Michael Vanyo said during Monday's Board of Education meeting that the district has started the process of adopting a hybrid model for elementary students for the 2017-18 school year.

