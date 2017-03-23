Gloversville accepts Temple Street property
The Common Council has approved a resolution to accept the donation of a house that was damaged by fire more than two years ago. During Tuesday's meeting, the council approved a local law which would accept the donation of 14 Temple St., with all seven councilmembers voting in favor of the resolution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Duane Sprague (surveyor)
|Wed
|Pat rohan
|1
|Murder? (Apr '11)
|Mar 19
|Amyb
|3
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar 7
|YouWantThis
|2
|How about them lathers brothers...
|Mar 1
|Me4You
|3
|Still Waiting For Trump Plan To Destroy Isis!!!...
|Feb 28
|Liar
|2
|Another Jail Lawsuit
|Feb 25
|BadPoPo
|1
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Feb 23
|SUCK IT SADIE
|7
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC