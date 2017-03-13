GHA workers reinstated, but lawsuit will go on
The attorney representing 10 Gloversville Housing Authority employees suing the entity for $10 million confirmed Wednesday that all of the suspended GHA employees have returned to work, but the lawsuit will continue. Tina Sena, Linda Lizio, Janet Luck, and maintenance worker Joe Battaglia were suspended after being among the nine GHA employees who signed a letter of complaint Dec. 29 alleging GHA Executive Director Tim Mattice had ordered authority employees to work for the nonprofit Gloversville Housing and Neighborhood Improvement Corp. and to do housing improvements at former Authority Board Chairman Anthony Ferraro's home; the suit also alleges Mattice created a hostile work environment for authority employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar 7
|YouWantThis
|2
|How about them lathers brothers...
|Mar 1
|Me4You
|3
|Still Waiting For Trump Plan To Destroy Isis!!!...
|Feb 28
|Liar
|2
|Another Jail Lawsuit
|Feb 25
|BadPoPo
|1
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Feb 23
|SUCK IT SADIE
|7
|Grace R Andrews Boel
|Feb 22
|Mad Dog1975
|2
|Important..
|Feb 19
|Mad Dog1975
|4
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC