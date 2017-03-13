GHA workers reinstated, but lawsuit will go on

The attorney representing 10 Gloversville Housing Authority employees suing the entity for $10 million confirmed Wednesday that all of the suspended GHA employees have returned to work, but the lawsuit will continue. Tina Sena, Linda Lizio, Janet Luck, and maintenance worker Joe Battaglia were suspended after being among the nine GHA employees who signed a letter of complaint Dec. 29 alleging GHA Executive Director Tim Mattice had ordered authority employees to work for the nonprofit Gloversville Housing and Neighborhood Improvement Corp. and to do housing improvements at former Authority Board Chairman Anthony Ferraro's home; the suit also alleges Mattice created a hostile work environment for authority employees.

