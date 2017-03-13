GHA workers reinstated, but lawsuit w...

GHA workers reinstated, but lawsuit will go on

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

The attorney representing 10 Gloversville Housing Authority employees suing the entity for $10 million confirmed Wednesday that all of the suspended GHA employees have returned to work, but the lawsuit will continue. Tina Sena, Linda Lizio, Janet Luck, and maintenance worker Joe Battaglia were suspended after being among the nine GHA employees who signed a letter of complaint Dec. 29 alleging GHA Executive Director Tim Mattice had ordered authority employees to work for the nonprofit Gloversville Housing and Neighborhood Improvement Corp. and to do housing improvements at former Authority Board Chairman Anthony Ferraro's home; the suit also alleges Mattice created a hostile work environment for authority employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nathan Brooks Mar 7 YouWantThis 2
How about them lathers brothers... Mar 1 Me4You 3
Still Waiting For Trump Plan To Destroy Isis!!!... Feb 28 Liar 2
Another Jail Lawsuit Feb 25 BadPoPo 1
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Feb 23 SUCK IT SADIE 7
Grace R Andrews Boel Feb 22 Mad Dog1975 2
Important.. Feb 19 Mad Dog1975 4
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,891 • Total comments across all topics: 279,628,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC