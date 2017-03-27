GESD balanced budget results in fewer jobs

During the Gloversville Enlarged School District Board of Education meeting on Monday, Assistant Superintendent Steven Schloicka and Superintendent Michael Vanyo presented the instructional side of the 2017-18 proposed school budget. The total instructional budget is proposed at $29.9 million, an increase of $313,982 over the 2016-17 budget of $29.6 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.