Fulton County against proposal to rai...

Fulton County against proposal to raise age of criminal responsibility

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Recorder

The Fulton County Board of Supervisors voted on a resolution last week opposing legislation that would raise the age of criminal responsibility from 16 to 18 due to the financial impact it could have on the county. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order on April 9, 2014 to establish the commission on Youth, Public Safety and Justice to develop a plan to raise the age of criminal responsibility in New York state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Murder? (Apr '11) 4 hr Amyb 3
Nathan Brooks Mar 7 YouWantThis 2
How about them lathers brothers... Mar 1 Me4You 3
Still Waiting For Trump Plan To Destroy Isis!!!... Feb 28 Liar 2
Another Jail Lawsuit Feb 25 BadPoPo 1
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Feb 23 SUCK IT SADIE 7
Grace R Andrews Boel Feb 22 Mad Dog1975 2
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,620 • Total comments across all topics: 279,673,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC