Fulton County against proposal to raise age of criminal responsibility

The Fulton County Board of Supervisors voted on a resolution last week opposing legislation that would raise the age of criminal responsibility from 16 to 18 due to the financial impact it could have on the county. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order on April 9, 2014 to establish the commission on Youth, Public Safety and Justice to develop a plan to raise the age of criminal responsibility in New York state.

