Fulton County against proposal to raise age of criminal responsibility
The Fulton County Board of Supervisors voted on a resolution last week opposing legislation that would raise the age of criminal responsibility from 16 to 18 due to the financial impact it could have on the county. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order on April 9, 2014 to establish the commission on Youth, Public Safety and Justice to develop a plan to raise the age of criminal responsibility in New York state.
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder? (Apr '11)
|4 hr
|Amyb
|3
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar 7
|YouWantThis
|2
|How about them lathers brothers...
|Mar 1
|Me4You
|3
|Still Waiting For Trump Plan To Destroy Isis!!!...
|Feb 28
|Liar
|2
|Another Jail Lawsuit
|Feb 25
|BadPoPo
|1
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Feb 23
|SUCK IT SADIE
|7
|Grace R Andrews Boel
|Feb 22
|Mad Dog1975
|2
