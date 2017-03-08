Firefighters union seeks to settle ci...

Firefighters union seeks to settle city contract through mediation

46 min ago Read more: Recorder

According to a release issued Thursday, the union has filed with the state Public Employee Relations Board for mediation after "numerous requests to engage the city in constructive negotiations." "We believe our offer to the city was fair and in the best interest of public safety, the taxpayers, the city and our members," Gloversville Firefighters Association President Edward Martelle said in the release.

