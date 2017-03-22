Family gifted quilt from Sew Busy Quilt Guild

In honor of National Quilting Day, the Gloversville Sew Busy Quilt Guild recognized Littauer's Birthing Center newborn Asher Killian Betters with a hand-crafted quilt, according to a news release. Asher, son of Jackie Betters and Brady Guy of Gloversville, was born on March 18 at 10:11 p.m., weighing 8 lbs.

