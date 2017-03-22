Family gifted quilt from Sew Busy Qui...

Family gifted quilt from Sew Busy Quilt Guild

In honor of National Quilting Day, the Gloversville Sew Busy Quilt Guild recognized Littauer's Birthing Center newborn Asher Killian Betters with a hand-crafted quilt, according to a news release. Asher, son of Jackie Betters and Brady Guy of Gloversville, was born on March 18 at 10:11 p.m., weighing 8 lbs.

