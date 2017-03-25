Eleanor Pezzella

Eleanor Pezzella

Eleanor, the daughter of the late Vincent and Edith Savarese was born on December 12, 1922, raised, educated and lived her entire life in Gloversville. During those years she was employed at Hilts Willard Glove Shop, St. Thomas Inc. and Washburns Dairy until her retirement.

