Eleanor Pezzella
Eleanor, the daughter of the late Vincent and Edith Savarese was born on December 12, 1922, raised, educated and lived her entire life in Gloversville. During those years she was employed at Hilts Willard Glove Shop, St. Thomas Inc. and Washburns Dairy until her retirement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar 7
|YouWantThis
|2
|How about them lathers brothers...
|Mar 1
|Me4You
|3
|Still Waiting For Trump Plan To Destroy Isis!!!...
|Feb 28
|Liar
|2
|Another Jail Lawsuit
|Feb 25
|BadPoPo
|1
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Feb 23
|SUCK IT SADIE
|7
|Grace R Andrews Boel
|Feb 22
|Mad Dog1975
|2
|Important..
|Feb 19
|Mad Dog1975
|4
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC