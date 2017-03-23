Dollar Tree to open March 31 in the city
The new Dollar Tree store on North Main Street in Gloversville will be opening at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 31. Gloversville Mayor Dayton King had reported the opening on his Facebook page as March 30, but Smith said the date has been changed to the 31st.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Duane Sprague (surveyor)
|Mar 22
|Pat rohan
|1
|Murder? (Apr '11)
|Mar 19
|Amyb
|3
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar 7
|YouWantThis
|2
|How about them lathers brothers...
|Mar 1
|Me4You
|3
|Still Waiting For Trump Plan To Destroy Isis!!!...
|Feb 28
|Liar
|2
|Another Jail Lawsuit
|Feb 25
|BadPoPo
|1
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Feb 23
|SUCK IT SADIE
|7
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC