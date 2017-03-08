Crime Stoppers kiosk unveiled at Gloversville Police Department
City hall will be home to a new crime fighting tool that the city and Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers hopes will be able to expand to more places in the future and will help in the battle against crime. On Tuesday, Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and city officials unveiled a kiosk at city hall that will display information on wanted criminals, feature high-profile unsolved crimes, give health and safety tips, weather information and messages by local officials.
