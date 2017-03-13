County opposes legislation

The Fulton County Board of Supervisors went on record Monday opposing proposed legislation to raise the age of criminal responsibility in New York state from 16 to 18. Supervisors passed a resolution at the County Office Building opposing the state's Commission on Youth, Public Safety and Justice recommendation to raise the age of criminal responsibility from age 16 to 18. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order on April 9, 2014 establishing the commission.

