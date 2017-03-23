County expands on Vision progress

County expands on Vision progress

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

Fulton County is taking progress achieved from its Vision 2026 Summit last fall and using it for a future, more comprehensive 10-year report being compiled by a Rensselaer County firm. County Administrative Officer Jon Stead said Tuesday that work achieved during the all-day Oct. 25 summit at the Holiday Inn is not being ignored.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Duane Sprague (surveyor) Wed Pat rohan 1
Murder? (Apr '11) Mar 19 Amyb 3
Nathan Brooks Mar 7 YouWantThis 2
How about them lathers brothers... Mar 1 Me4You 3
Still Waiting For Trump Plan To Destroy Isis!!!... Feb 28 Liar 2
Another Jail Lawsuit Feb 25 BadPoPo 1
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Feb 23 SUCK IT SADIE 7
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,538 • Total comments across all topics: 279,800,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC