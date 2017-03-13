County approves 4 percent - bed' tax

County approves 4 percent - bed' tax

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

Fulton County supervisors on Monday afternoon overwhelmingly approved a new 4 percent hotel/motel occupancy tax law despite a small protest outside and several property owners speaking inside during a public hearing. The Board of Supervisors voted 19-0 at the County Office Building, with one absent member, to pass a local law to create the tax.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nathan Brooks Mar 7 YouWantThis 2
How about them lathers brothers... Mar 1 Me4You 3
Still Waiting For Trump Plan To Destroy Isis!!!... Feb 28 Liar 2
Another Jail Lawsuit Feb 25 BadPoPo 1
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Feb 23 SUCK IT SADIE 7
Grace R Andrews Boel Feb 22 Mad Dog1975 2
Important.. Feb 19 Mad Dog1975 4
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Fulton County was issued at March 15 at 1:02PM EDT

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,683 • Total comments across all topics: 279,567,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC