County ag district to add 550 acres

Fulton County's sole agricultural district is scheduled to add over 550 acres of properties in the towns of Broadalbin, Perth, Johnstown, Mayfield, Oppenheim and Ephratah. The Board of Supervisors last Monday authorized filing of a negative declaration under the state Environmental Quality Review process related to the current eight-year review of the district.

