Council expecting update on downtown strategy
The Common Council is also expected to vote on a resolution during Tuesday's meeting that will allow the city to execute an agreement with the state Department of Transportation for grant funding through the Federal Transit Administration. The agreement will allow the city to seek affordable transportation for people with low income, senior citizens and students in Gloversville, Johnstown, Amsterdam and the surrounding area.
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rob Whitman
|21 hr
|Heshus
|3
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|21 hr
|Really
|8
|Duane Sprague (surveyor)
|Mar 22
|Pat rohan
|1
|Murder? (Apr '11)
|Mar 19
|Amyb
|3
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar 7
|YouWantThis
|2
|How about them lathers brothers...
|Mar 1
|Me4You
|3
|Still Waiting For Trump Plan To Destroy Isis!!!...
|Feb 28
|Liar
|2
