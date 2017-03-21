Cook off kicks off season

Chili connoisseurs and craft beer fans can find the best of their respective worlds at a downtown event this Saturday. The Cabin Fever Chili and Brew Tasting will kick off at 1 p.m. at the City National Common Building at 12 N. Main St. Gloversville Downtown Business Improvement District's Jennifer Voorhees said the event will serve as a fundraiser for the city's first parklet, a wooden structure that takes up a single parking space and gives people a place to sit down out of the sun.

