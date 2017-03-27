City library expected to begin move in two weeks
The Fulton County Center for Regional Growth expects the Gloversville Public Library to start moving into its building in the next two weeks. CRG President and CEO Ronald Peters on Friday informed his board of directors the library will soon start to make its temporary move from down the street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rob Whitman
|21 hr
|Heshus
|3
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|21 hr
|Really
|8
|Duane Sprague (surveyor)
|Mar 22
|Pat rohan
|1
|Murder? (Apr '11)
|Mar 19
|Amyb
|3
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar 7
|YouWantThis
|2
|How about them lathers brothers...
|Mar 1
|Me4You
|3
|Still Waiting For Trump Plan To Destroy Isis!!!...
|Feb 28
|Liar
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC