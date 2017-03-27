City library expected to begin move i...

City library expected to begin move in two weeks

The Fulton County Center for Regional Growth expects the Gloversville Public Library to start moving into its building in the next two weeks. CRG President and CEO Ronald Peters on Friday informed his board of directors the library will soon start to make its temporary move from down the street.

