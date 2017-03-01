City gets Clean Energy honor

City gets Clean Energy honor

The city has been certified as a Clean Energy Community by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. Third Ward Supervisor Vincent DeSantis said that the city was awarded the designation on Tuesday.

