Chili and brew tasting: Firefighters and BID - Sare big winners

Despite gloomy, wintry weather, Saturday was a winning day for the Cabin Fever Chili and Brew Tasting fundraiser at the City National Common Building-and for the city's firefighters. By 2 p.m., at the 1 to 4 p.m. fundraising event, some 100 people had turned out to enjoy and judge the nine chilis offered and wash them down with beer from two area micro-breweries.

