Childbirth classes slated for Tuesdays

Childbirth education classes will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 on Tuesdays, March 21 to April 18 at Carondelet Pavilion auditorium, 380 Guy Park Ave. GLOVERSVILLE - Kate Schwan will offer a makeover program from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday in the cafe at the Paul ... GALWAY - The Galway Lioness Club Of Lions District 20-Y2 will host the 7th annual Craft Fair on April 1 from ... GLOVERSVILLE - The next Water Board meeting will be on Monday at 6 p.m. It will be held at the Gloversville ... AMSTERDAM - The women's cancer support group will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 27, at St. Mary's Healthcare ...

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.