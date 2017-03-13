Cheers and Jeers
In this day of teenage entitlement, it is encouraging and gratifying to know there are young people like Emily Clizbe. The Johnstown High School junior took it upon herself to organize an anti-hunger crusade, raising enough money to help feed more than 10,000 people around the globe.
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder? (Apr '11)
|19 hr
|Amyb
|3
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar 7
|YouWantThis
|2
|How about them lathers brothers...
|Mar 1
|Me4You
|3
|Still Waiting For Trump Plan To Destroy Isis!!!...
|Feb 28
|Liar
|2
|Another Jail Lawsuit
|Feb 25
|BadPoPo
|1
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Feb 23
|SUCK IT SADIE
|7
|Grace R Andrews Boel
|Feb 22
|Mad Dog1975
|2
