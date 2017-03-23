Cheers and Jeers

Saturday

The Fulton Montgomery Country Farmers Market Association and the Saturday Amsterdam Farmers Market are merging into one market in the city of Amsterdam this year. The new market will open May 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature markets on Saturdays and Wednesdays starting May 31, from 3 to 6 p.m. While there wasn't competition between the markets before, there was confusion.

