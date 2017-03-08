Butler pushes repeal of SAFE - SAct upstate

More than 300 people came out for a rally Thursday in support of the Second Amendment, and against the New York SAFE Act provisions. Assemblyman Marc Butler, state Sen. James Tedisco, Sheriff Richard Giardino, Gloversville Fourth Ward Supervisor Charlie Potter, Schoharie County Sheriff Anthony Desmond, New York state Rifle and Pistol Association President Thomas King, Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli and Pine Tree Rifle Club President Paul Catucci were on hand to speak with members of the public and take their questions about the SAFE Act and a proposal put forth by Butler.

