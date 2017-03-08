Butler pushes repeal of SAFE - SAct u...

Butler pushes repeal of SAFE - SAct upstate

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

More than 300 people came out for a rally Thursday in support of the Second Amendment, and against the New York SAFE Act provisions. Assemblyman Marc Butler, state Sen. James Tedisco, Sheriff Richard Giardino, Gloversville Fourth Ward Supervisor Charlie Potter, Schoharie County Sheriff Anthony Desmond, New York state Rifle and Pistol Association President Thomas King, Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli and Pine Tree Rifle Club President Paul Catucci were on hand to speak with members of the public and take their questions about the SAFE Act and a proposal put forth by Butler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nathan Brooks Mar 7 YouWantThis 2
How about them lathers brothers... Mar 1 Me4You 3
Still Waiting For Trump Plan To Destroy Isis!!!... Feb 28 Liar 2
Another Jail Lawsuit Feb 25 BadPoPo 1
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Feb 23 SUCK IT SADIE 7
Grace R Andrews Boel Feb 22 Mad Dog1975 2
Important.. Feb 19 Mad Dog1975 4
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Fulton County was issued at March 11 at 4:48PM EDT

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,767 • Total comments across all topics: 279,485,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC