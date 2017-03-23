Budding contractors

The Leader-Herald/Bill Trojan Wearing a hard hat pre-schooler Dominick Rodriquez uses pretzels and mini marshmallows to make a structure in educator Mary Jo Lomanto's class at Meco Elementary School during their investigation of buildings and roads unit in Meco on 3/22.ADDITIONAL INFO.: Educator Mary Jo Lomanto said, "Chris Ferrante, a local contractor and dad of one of the preschoolers came to class with wood, hammers and screwdrivers for the students to be contractors. Kathy Henze from Kingsboro Lumber in Gloversville donated sandpaper, wood and too belts for all of the pre-schoolers."

