Budding contractors

Budding contractors

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

The Leader-Herald/Bill Trojan Wearing a hard hat pre-schooler Dominick Rodriquez uses pretzels and mini marshmallows to make a structure in educator Mary Jo Lomanto's class at Meco Elementary School during their investigation of buildings and roads unit in Meco on 3/22.ADDITIONAL INFO.: Educator Mary Jo Lomanto said, "Chris Ferrante, a local contractor and dad of one of the preschoolers came to class with wood, hammers and screwdrivers for the students to be contractors. Kathy Henze from Kingsboro Lumber in Gloversville donated sandpaper, wood and too belts for all of the pre-schoolers."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Duane Sprague (surveyor) Wed Pat rohan 1
Murder? (Apr '11) Mar 19 Amyb 3
Nathan Brooks Mar 7 YouWantThis 2
How about them lathers brothers... Mar 1 Me4You 3
Still Waiting For Trump Plan To Destroy Isis!!!... Feb 28 Liar 2
Another Jail Lawsuit Feb 25 BadPoPo 1
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Feb 23 SUCK IT SADIE 7
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,167 • Total comments across all topics: 279,797,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC