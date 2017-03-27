Boy Scout spaghetti dinner planned
The Boy Scout Troop 51 will hold its annual spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion post, 19 N. Main St. The price is $9 for adults, $5 for children 5 to 12 , and free for children 5 and younger. Eat in or take out available.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Caroga Codes Enforcer (Apr '16)
|18 hr
|Bob
|5
|Rob Whitman
|Mon
|Heshus
|3
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Mon
|Really
|8
|Duane Sprague (surveyor)
|Mar 22
|Pat rohan
|1
|Murder? (Apr '11)
|Mar 19
|Amyb
|3
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar 7
|YouWantThis
|2
|How about them lathers brothers...
|Mar 1
|Me4You
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC