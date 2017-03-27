Boy Scout spaghetti dinner planned

The Boy Scout Troop 51 will hold its annual spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion post, 19 N. Main St. The price is $9 for adults, $5 for children 5 to 12 , and free for children 5 and younger. Eat in or take out available.

