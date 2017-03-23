Body in suitcase leads to 2 more arrests

Body in suitcase leads to 2 more arrests

Police in Johnstown, N.Y., arrested two more people in connection with the discovery of a body stuffed in a suitcase and left in a Prairie County farm field. Authorities arrested Leeann Naomi Sager, 34, of Johnstown, and Aaron Rulison, 25, of Gloversville, N.Y., on Tuesday morning on charges of concealment of a human corpse.

