Body in suitcase leads to 2 more arrests
Police in Johnstown, N.Y., arrested two more people in connection with the discovery of a body stuffed in a suitcase and left in a Prairie County farm field. Authorities arrested Leeann Naomi Sager, 34, of Johnstown, and Aaron Rulison, 25, of Gloversville, N.Y., on Tuesday morning on charges of concealment of a human corpse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Duane Sprague (surveyor)
|Wed
|Pat rohan
|1
|Murder? (Apr '11)
|Mar 19
|Amyb
|3
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar 7
|YouWantThis
|2
|How about them lathers brothers...
|Mar 1
|Me4You
|3
|Still Waiting For Trump Plan To Destroy Isis!!!...
|Feb 28
|Liar
|2
|Another Jail Lawsuit
|Feb 25
|BadPoPo
|1
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Feb 23
|SUCK IT SADIE
|7
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC