Auditions being held for - Willy Wonka Jr.'

Foothills Family Productions will hold auditions for children ages 7 to 14 for their summer Children's Theater production of Roald Dahl's "Willy Wonka Junior". Auditions will be held on Tuesday, March 28, Wednesday, March 29, and Thursday, March 30, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Gloversville Senior Center, 53 Church St. Performers auditioning should prepare a song from "Willy Wonka, Junior" or be ready to sing "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star" or "Happy Birthday".

