Attempted murder conviction upheld

The attempted murder conviction of a New York City man in Fulton County Court five years ago was upheld Thursday by the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court. Madison, 29, of East 103rd St., Brooklyn, was convicted July 13, 2012 by a County Court jury of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, first-degree criminal use of a firearm, and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.