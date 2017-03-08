Attempted murder conviction upheld

Attempted murder conviction upheld

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

The attempted murder conviction of a New York City man in Fulton County Court five years ago was upheld Thursday by the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court. Madison, 29, of East 103rd St., Brooklyn, was convicted July 13, 2012 by a County Court jury of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, first-degree criminal use of a firearm, and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nathan Brooks Mar 7 YouWantThis 2
How about them lathers brothers... Mar 1 Me4You 3
Still Waiting For Trump Plan To Destroy Isis!!!... Feb 28 Liar 2
Another Jail Lawsuit Feb 25 BadPoPo 1
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Feb 23 SUCK IT SADIE 7
Grace R Andrews Boel Feb 22 Mad Dog1975 2
Important.. Feb 19 Mad Dog1975 4
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Fulton County was issued at March 11 at 4:48PM EDT

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,767 • Total comments across all topics: 279,485,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC