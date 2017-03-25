25th Annual Fulton County Spelling Bee tonight

The 25th Annual Fulton County Spelling Bee, sponsored by The Leader-Herald, will be held tonight at 6:30 at the Gloversville Middle School with 35 students trying to best the competition with their spelling skills. The winner of the bee will take part in the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Md.

