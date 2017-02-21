Vanyo leaving Gloversville school district for Ichabod Crane
Superintendent Michael Vanyo will be leaving his job as Superintendent of the Gloversville Enlarged School Distirct to take a similar position at the Ichabod Crane school district in Columbia County, sources say.
