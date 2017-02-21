Vanyo leaving Gloversville school dis...

Vanyo leaving Gloversville school district for Ichabod Crane

Superintendent Michael Vanyo will be leaving his job as Superintendent of the Gloversville Enlarged School Distirct to take a similar position at the Ichabod Crane school district in Columbia County, sources say.

