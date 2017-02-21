Vanyo confirms he's leaving Gloversvi...

Vanyo confirms he's leaving Gloversville school district

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

Gloversville Enlarged School District Superintendent Michael B. Vanyo has confirmed his intention to leave the district at the end of the school year in a statement sent Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Thu SUCK IT SADIE 7
Grace R Andrews Boel Wed Mad Dog1975 2
Important.. Feb 19 Mad Dog1975 4
Kristoffer H. Baker... Feb 19 LostBoi 1
When Will Chump Destroy ISIS?!!!! HAHAHAHAHAHAHA! Feb 18 Bend Over For Chump 2
lost boyz (Aug '14) Feb 17 Jason 16
Whatever happened to disgraced Latin Teacher He... (Jun '13) Feb 17 Herb Hopkins Holland 13
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,590 • Total comments across all topics: 279,126,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC