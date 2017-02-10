Valentine's Day rose sale Feb. 12-14
A Valentine's Day rose sale is set to be held at the volunteer fire department, 167 Riverview Drive in Amsterdam.
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Fuller aka "Jason Soltner" ... Good or ba... (May '16)
|7 hr
|Mr white guy
|2
|looking for people
|13 hr
|Mr white guy
|1
|When Will Chump Destroy ISIS?!!!! HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
|14 hr
|Bend Over For Chump
|1
|Grace R Andrews Boel
|Thu
|Linda
|1
|Trump Clueless On Nuke Treaty HAHAHAHAHA!
|Thu
|Bend Over For Chump
|1
|"Lyin Ted" Gives Chump Head HAHAHAHAHAHAHA
|Thu
|Lyin Ted Bends Over
|1
|Judge Edward Skoda (Jan '14)
|Thu
|Phil
|30
