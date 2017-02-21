Twilight Market' in the works

Twilight Market' in the works

The Fulton County Center for Regional Growth's new Gloversville downtown development specialist is working on logistics for a new summertime Twilight Market in the city. In a report Friday to the CRG board, Jennifer Jennings said she has been working on various events planned for downtown.

