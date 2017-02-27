Tri-county blotter

Tri-county blotter

Richard J. Etherton, 28, of 2 E. Clinton St., Apartment 2, was charged with second-degree harassment on Feb. 17. JOHNSTOWN - Jared Corey F. Maye, 23, of 104 E. State St., was charged with obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and fourth-degree criminal mischief on Feb. 17. JOHNSTOWN - Autumn J. Yennard, 40, of 100 S. Kingsboro Ave., Gloversville, was charged at 12:21 p.m. Feb. 18 with fourth-degree grand larceny. Police said she was charged in connection with an offense at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 13 on South Comrie Avenue.

