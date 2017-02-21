Trash pickup schedule set
The Gloversville Department of Public Works announces the following schedule for Presidents Day. Monday's garbage will be picked up today and today's garbage will be collected on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Important..
|Sun
|Mad Dog1975
|4
|Kristoffer H. Baker...
|Feb 19
|LostBoi
|1
|When Will Chump Destroy ISIS?!!!! HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
|Feb 18
|Bend Over For Chump
|2
|lost boyz (Aug '14)
|Feb 17
|Jason
|16
|Whatever happened to disgraced Latin Teacher He... (Jun '13)
|Feb 17
|Herb Hopkins Holland
|13
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Feb 15
|sadie
|6
|Another Fiasco!!!!!! Lol
|Feb 15
|Bend Over For Chump
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC